LARRY DEAN PERKINS Cedar Rapids Larry Dean Perkins, 81, of Yuma, Ariz., formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died at his home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, after living courageously with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Luana Cemetery in Luana, Iowa. Memorials may be designated to the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Larry is survived by his wife, Karolyn of Yuma, Ariz.; children, Alan (Terry) Perkins, Mike (Joy Ernst) Perkins and Kathleen (Jeff) Hoffmann, all of Cedar Rapids; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Beverly Phillips of Des Moines and JoAnn (Jim) Klein of Altoona; and many nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his father, John Perkins; mother, Josie Krambeer; brother, Jack Perkins; grandson, Travis Perkins; and stepfather, Robert Krambeer. Larry was born in Marshalltown, Iowa, on Sept. 16, 1938. He later moved to Luana, where he graduated from Luana Consolidated High School in 1957. He married Judy Dethlefs, mother of his three children, on June 4, 1960. He retired from Quaker Oats in 2000 after 43 years of service in the package deptartment. Larry was a union steward and held various positions on the union board of RWDSU Local 110, representing the workers at Quaker Oats. Larry was an avid bowhunter and fisherman, and just loved the outdoors. He spent his free time for many years at Lunds Camp near Harpers Ferry, where friends there called him the Northern Slayer. Larry also was a very talented artist with many drawings, paintings and scrollsaw woodwork. He loved riding his motorcycle, weather-permitting in Iowa, but he loved the weather in Yuma so he could ride anytime of the year. Larry had a laugh and smile that all who knew him will remember. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 3, 2020