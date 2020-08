Or Copy this URL to Share

LARRY DEAN PERKINS Cedar Rapids Larry Dean Perkins, 81, of Yuma, Ariz., formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died at his home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, after living courageously with cancer. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Luana Cemetery in Luana, Iowa. Memorials may be designated to the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store