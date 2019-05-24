|
|
LARRY PETER CLUBB Sigourney Larry Peter Clubb died on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Keokuk County Health Center in Sigourney at the age of 78 years. He is survived by his children, Scottie (Carmen) Clubb of Homestead, Andy (Gay) Clubb of Columbia, Mo., Todd (Molly) Clubb of Vinton and Corinna (Jim) Ackerman of Wayland. Memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Powell Funeral Home in North English. Visitation will be Saturday, from 1 to 3 p.m. Memorials may be given to Belva Deer Park. www.powellfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2019