Larry Reynolds
1939 - 2020
LARRY REYNOLDS Monticello Larry Reynolds, 81, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at his home following a sudden illness. A public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. Military honors by the United States Navy will be accorded at 7 p.m. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the funeral home. Social distancing needs to be practiced as well. Surviving are his wife, Vondaleigh; three children, Terri Reynolds, Tammy (Tony) Ellison and Tom Reynolds; six grandchildren, Jonathan, Hannah, Anthony, Maria, Perry and Jazmine; four great-grandchildren and two on the way; his sister, Margaret Linville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Terry. Larry Reynolds was born April 23, 1939, in Monticello, Iowa. He was the son of Ivan (Bud) and Olive Clark Reynolds. He graduated from the Monticello community schools with the Class of 1958. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served for 21 years as an engineman before he retired in 1978. He sailed on the USS Whitesand, USS Molala and USS Quapaw — all of them did deep-sea exploration. When Larry and his family returned to Monticello, Larry went to work at Franklin Equipment and then did maintenance at John McDonald Hospital for 10 years. When the building became Kirkwood, he worked there for 10 more years. He retired from Systems Unlimited after 10 years in 2019. While at the hospital, he played Lovey Bear in parades and gatherings. He also played Sunny the Savasaurus for DuTrac Credit Union.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Goettsch Funeral Home
OCT
12
Service
07:00 PM
Goettsch Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Goettsch Funeral Home
514 W 1st Street
Monticello, IA 52310
319-465-3535
Memories & Condolences
October 11, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
