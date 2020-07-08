Larry Sovereign

1/
LARRY T. SOVEREIGN Iowa City Larry T. Sovereign, 82, of Iowa City, Iowa, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Mercy Iowa City. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, wiih an hour of visitation before, at Faith Baptist Church, 1251 Village Rd., Iowa City, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City, where military honors will be provided. Memorials may be directed to the family for designation to charities of their choice. For a complete obituary and to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance to wear a mask. If you arrive without, one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Larry's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 8, 2020.
