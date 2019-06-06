LARRY SPROSTON Lisbon Larry Sproston, 82, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon, by Pastor Sean Hansen. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. Burial: Lisbon Cemetery in Lisbon. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Janelle; sons, Michael (Elizabeth) Sproston and Devin (Shelby) Sproston; grandchildren, Matthew, Molly, Maggie, Grace and Jaxsen Sproston; daughter-in-law, Lisa Alger; nephews, Gary Knapp, Lester Mikulecky Jr. and Galen Sproston; nieces, Sharon Erenberger and Pat Strickland; extended family members, including Luke and Melissa Alger; and beloved Corgi, Shela. Larry Wayne Sproston was born Sept. 16, 1936, in rural Mount Vernon, to Ambrose and Viola (Becker) Sproston. He was a lifelong resident of Lisbon. In Larry's early years, he worked in factories and ran the Conoco Station in Lisbon. Larry met Janelle through his nephew, Gary Knapp, who was her classmate. After they married on Sept. 29, 1957, in Anamosa, Larry and Janelle started farming and raising three sons, Michael, Craig and Devin. Later, he worked for the Lisbon and Mount Vernon schools as a mechanic and bus driver, retiring in 1999. Larry's nickname was "Speed" for his love of cars and fast driving. He was a self-taught mechanic and loved to tinker with anything that needed fixing. He was a storyteller and loved going down memory lane to share his stories with any one that would listen. He also loved to write, and was currently working on a Western novel. He was preceded in death by his son that passed at a young age, Craig Sproston; parents; sisters, Mable, Maxine and Wilma; niece, Kathy; brother, William; three brothers-in-law; and one sister-in-law. A memorial fund will be established. Please share your support and memories with Larry's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary