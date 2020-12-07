1/1
Larry T. Finley
1944 - 2020
LARRY T. FINLEY Cedar Rapids Larry T. Finley, 76, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include a daughter, Kelly Finley, and a son, Todd Finley, both of Cedar Rapids; a sister, Diana Finley (Kenneth Pirtle) of Center Point; and a special friend, Joanna Bellach of Hiawatha. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Alana and Nora Finley. He was preceded in death by his parents. Larry was born on Dec. 2, 1944, in Cedar Rapids, the son of LeRoy Finley and Bernice (Rudd) Warrington. Larry graduated from Jefferson High School, later attended the University of Iowa and graduated from Coe College. Larry was in sales at Carpetland for many years. He enjoyed target practice and the time spent with his many friends, beloved family, as well as his cats, who were his world. Larry will forever be remembered as a loving and caring father, grandfather, brother and special friend whose memory will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. Please leave a message or tribute to the Finley family on our web page, www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
