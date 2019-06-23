LARRY WHEELER Cedar Rapids Larry Wheeler, 68, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at his home. There will be no services. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation is serving the family. Larry is survived by his son, John (Susan) Yanecek of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Brandy (Mark) Gilbert of Atkins; five grandchildren, Nathan, Alex, Sam, Quincy and Sophia; and great-grandson, Zayne. He was preceded in death by his mom, Maxine Bruce; father, Frank; brother, Ron; and stepfather, Guy Bruce. Larry was born March 12, 1951, in Cedar Rapids to Frank and Maxine Butler Wheeler. He attended St. Patrick Catholic School and Jefferson High School. Larry married Linda Yanecek in 1971, they later divorced. He worked as a roofer for the majority of his life. There wasn't a person who Larry couldn't embellish a story to. He loved meeting people and telling his life stories. Growing up, the family joke was "if you looked up pervert in the dictionary, you would find a picture of Larry!" He loved to flirt and talk. Many weekends were spent fishing, his favorite thing to do with his kids. Larry had lots of excuses for not catching fish, such as, "it's all in the way you hold your mouth," "you talk too much" or "the sun is too hot today." The list goes on and on. Before the demons of addiction took ahold, Larry was a great father who loved his children, and loved spending time with his family. He spent his life living fast and hard. To those of you who took care of him over the years, the family thanks you. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary