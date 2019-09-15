|
LARRY ALAN WILLER Cedar Rapids Larry Alan Willer, loving husband and devoted father and grandfather, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the age of 82, at UnityPoint Living Center West in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Larry's Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, in the Prairie Oak Lodge at Squaw Creek Park, 4305 Squaw Lane, Marion, IA 52302. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is serving the family. Larry was born in Reinbeck, Iowa, on Jan. 12, 1937, to Emil and LaVonne Willer. He graduated from Reinbeck High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball. He began work at Pioneer Seed Corn and then moved on to work for Iowa Electric in Marshalltown and Cedar Rapids. On June 16, 1956, Larry married the love of his life, Rita Troester. Together they had two children, Lori and Chad. In his spare time, Larry enjoyed summers watching the Chicago Cubs, win or lose, and every year he would cheer on the Hawkeyes. He would go on adventures, with family and friends, hunting and fishing, and share moments with his children finding arrowheads, ginseng and mushroom hunting. His most treasured times would be to gather family and friends together and enjoy good food, songs, a good game of cards, and his never ending repertoire of jokes and wordplay. If you weren't laughing and enjoying yourself you hadn't seen Larry yet. Larry is survived by his wife, Rita; daughter, Lori (Brian) Guge; son, Chad Willer; two granddaughters, Megan Guge (Brett Aspenson) and Morgan Guge; his brothers, Chuck Willer and Dennis (Kathy) Willer; his sister, Marlene Peters; and several nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and LaVonne Willer; and sisters Eleanor Willer and MaeJean Hoeppner. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019