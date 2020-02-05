|
LARRY EMORY WILLIAMS Vinton Larry Emory Williams, 78, died peacefully surrounded by his family Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, after a short and courageous battle with cancer. Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Prairie Creek Christian Church with Pastor Kurt Brubaker officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton. Burial will be at Bear Creek Cemetery, rural Vinton. Larry was born Dec. 30, 1941, in Vinton, the son of Emory and Mabel Erickson Williams. He grew up and attended school in Vinton, graduating in 1960. On Aug. 19, 1974, he married Sharon Thompson at First Christian Church in Vinton. Larry was a well-respected grain farmer, pork producer and beef producer. He had never-ending amounts of ambition and drive, could fix almost anything, enjoyed woodworking and loved all animals, except maybe hogs. Larry was very generous and helped many people over the years. He was an active member of Prairie Creek Christian Church for more than 30 years and had an unwavering faith. He was a dedicated, tolerant and responsible father. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sharon; children, Allan (Deanna) Williams of Plainfield, Steven (Mary) Williams, Kelly (Bryon) Geater, Dean (Lori) Williams, all of Vinton, Paul (Holly) Selken of Conrad, Matthew Selken of Des Moines and Luke (Kelly) Williams of Vinton, 22 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and another on the way; brothers, Richard (Janet) Williams and Dennis (Ann) Williams, all of Vinton; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family will direct memorials to Prairie Creek Christian Church. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Larry and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020