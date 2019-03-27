|
LATHOL A. GUY Washington A Mass of Christian Burial for Lathol A. Guy, 95, of Washington, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church in Washington with Father Bernie Weir officiating. Burial at Sandy Hook Cemetery in Brighton and meal will follow at the KC Hall in Washington. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, at the Beatty Funeral Home with the family present from 3:30 to 7 p.m. and a rosary at 3:30 p.m. Survivors include son, Phil Guy and fiancee Toni Horning of Brighton; daughter, Denise Guy-Himes of Central City; grandchildren, Austin Himes, Bailey Schooley, Jennifer Deutsch and Justin Deutsch; and four great-grandchildren; four sisters, Wanda Mapel of New Mexico, JoEllen Schimmelpfennig of Forest City, Nadine Taglauer of Fairfield and Barb (Boyd) Stephens of Crawfordsville; one sister-in-law, Mary (Gary) Lowry of Washington; and one brother-in-law, Don Hahn of Sigourney.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019