LAURA AMBUEHL Monticello Laura Ambuehl, 97, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Monticello where friends may call after 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Monticello. Pastor David Raemisch will officiate at the services. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Laura and her family into their care. Survivors include her daughter, Joanne Schenck; her grandson, David (Kim) Schenck Jr.; four great-grandchildren, Lindsay Shover, Shelby (Tyler) Cavanaugh, D.J. (Tiffany) Schenck and Mitchel (Jillian) Schenck; 10 great-great-grandchildren, Keegan, Brody, Chase, Dylan, Korbin and Channing, and Jackson, McCaelyn, Kellen and Charlotte; and her sister, Elaine Buol. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leo; her son-in-law, David Schenck; an infant grandson, Arnold; a granddaughter, Michelle Ehlers; a great-great-granddaughter, Kenna Jean; four brothers, Garriet Jr., Henry, Harvey and John; and seven sisters, Catherine Folkers, Beverly Wolf, Amy Ulferts, Berdina Steuri, Bernice Delaney, Iona Kremer and Lina Harms. Laura Louise Harms was born April 29, 1922, in Lockhart, Minn. She was the daughter of Garriet Sr. and Elise Schlemmer Harms. She received her education in the rural schools near her home. Laura married Leo Ambuehl on June 20, 1941, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple made their home in Monticello. Laura worked at the button factory in Monticello. She was employed at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids for 26 years, where she did radio repair. She enjoyed camping, fishing and mushroom hunting with her family. She also helped Dr. Joan Nichols fly and recover her hot air balloons, Puff and Puff Baby, all over the United States. Every year on her birthday she would take a ride with her grandson David on his Harley. Published in The Gazette on July 2, 2019