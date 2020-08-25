DR. LAURA LEA BLOOMFIELD Memphis, Mo. 1971 2020 Dr. Laura Lea Bloomfield, 48, passed away Aug. 22, 2020, at Scotland County Care Center following a courageous fight with cancer. Laura was born Nov. 24, 1971, to Larry and Lerea (Woods) Bloomfield in Sigourney, Iowa. Laura graduated with a doctor of veterinary medicine degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1998 and embarked on a career helping animals and those who loved them. She was employed by the Animal Care Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, since 2002. Laura enjoyed expressing her artful side by creating beautiful handmade quilts, which she shared with those she loved. She enjoyed traveling with friends and family coast to coast including, Alaska, Montana, Florida and many places in between. Throughout her life, Laura never met a stranger and created long lasting and enduring friendships. The outpouring of love she received from those friends during her illness was overwhelming not only to her, but her family. Laura had a very special bond with her niece and nephew, Elizabeth and Andrew. Known as "Auntie," she was always there for them, loved them unconditionally and spoiled them greatly. Laura was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Glenn and Anna Mae (Gundy) Bloomfield; maternal grandparents Louie and Edith (Rorabaugh) Woods; and other extended family members. Laura is survived by her parents; sister, Lisa Walden; and her niece and nephew, Elizabeth and Andrew Walden, who were the light of her life; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins, all of whom she cherished. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the American Cancer Society
, Hope Lodge
or the Friendship Cemetery Association in care of Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, Mo 63555. Funeral services will be held Thursday morning, Aug. 27, at Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis on the northeast corner of the square.