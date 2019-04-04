LAURA ELIZABETH "BUBBLES" OBERHOLSER Clarence Laura Elizabeth "Bubbles" Oberholser, 88 of Clarence, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Mechanicsville Specialty Care. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Clarence Methodist Church with Pastor Carol Mart officiating. Burial will follow at the Clarence Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence. Laura was born Jan. 14, 1931, to Myron and Galilee (Moore) Britcher in Clarence, Iowa. She married Burrel "Lou" Oberholser on July 29, 1954, in Waterman, Ill. He passed away Oct. 16, 1988. Laura was a member of the Clarence American Legion Auxiliary and lived her whole life in Clarence. She worked at Casey's for more than 25 years, taught Sunday school for many years, and was a great cook, especially her potato salad! Laura also loved her family dearly. She is survived by her sons, Danny (Diane) of Mechanicsville, Kerry (Cecelia) of Clarence, Jimmy (Judy) of Cedar Rapids and Tommy of Anamosa; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Rebecca Long of Cedar Rapids. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five brothers and a sister. Please direct online condolences to www.chapmanfh.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary