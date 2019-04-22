Home

Laura Hardin Obituary
LAURA J. HARDIN Cedar Rapids Laura J. Hardin, 57, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Entombment: Linwood Cemetery Mausoleum, Cedar Rapids. Laura was born Aug. 15, 1961, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Robert and Joan (Hrabak) Willenborg. She was united in marriage to Michael Hardin on Feb. 29, 1992. Laura worked as a manager at Winifred's Restaurant for more than 30 years before retiring in 2012. Laura took care of everybody else without thinking of herself. Laura was a very loving and supportive person. Laura is survived by her mother, Joan; husband, Mike; brother, Robert Willenborg; and her fur babies, Cosmo and Hawkeye. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert. Memorials may be directed to The Hall-Perrine Foundation or Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Please share a memory of Laura at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019
