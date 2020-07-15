1/1
LAURA ISAACSON Cedar Rapids On Monday, July 13, 2020, Laura Isaacson passed away at 51 years young. A private family service will be held. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, assisted the family with arrangements. She leaves behind her grieving parents, Dixie and Terry Halstead; husband, Tim Isaacson; stepdaughter, Leah Isaacson; siblings, Christy Cox and Jeff Halstead; children, Alexander Ransom, Tiffany Rawson, Ariel Anthony and Dakota Kimpton; and 11 grandchildren. Laura was born March 23, 1969, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Terry and Dixie (Hipkins) Halstead. She graduated from Jefferson High School and Kaplan University. Laura married Timothy Isaacson on June 30, 2013, at Morgan Creek Park, Cedar Rapids. She was employed by Nordstrom. Laura was a compassionate person full of love and life. She was fond of the '70s and '80s, "Star Wars" and music. Above all else, she adored her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by many. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Laura at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 15, 2020.
