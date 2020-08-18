1/1
Laura Kowal
LAURA A. KOWAL Galena, Ill. Laura A. Kowal was born Aug. 29, 1962, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Richard and Mary Constance (nee Anderson) Broulik. She died Aug. 9, 2020, in Lewis County, Mo. Laura was a 1985 graduate of Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with a B.A. in business administration. Laura had a very successful career in the health care industry, having management and director roles with UnityPoint in Dubuque, Iowa, Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Ill., and Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. Laura retired from her health care career in 2016 to spend time fully enjoying her property in Galena, tending to her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens, participating in local golf leagues, volunteering through therapy dog work with her beloved golden doodle "Effie" at the Elizabeth Nursing Home in Elizabeth, Ill., working part time at River Bend Gallery and Carlotta's in downtown Galena, and enjoying time with family and friends, both locally in Galena and traveling to visit those afar. Laura will be remembered for her contagious smile and laugh, loving heart and constant willingness to help and support others. Laura is survived by her daughter, Kelly Kowal; her siblings, William (Barb) Broulik, Dale (Brenda) Broulik, Susan (Daryl) Spivey, Mark Broulik, Stephen (Brenda) Broulik and Wesley (Mandy) Broulik; her mother-in-law, Marjorie Kowal; her sisters-in-law, Peggy (Doug) Fisher, Mary Kay (Mick) Callaghan, Carol (Dale) Costantino and Nancy Mikeworth (Jack Springmire); and by many nieces and nephews. Laura was preceded in death by her husband, William Kowal; her father, Richard Broulik; her mother Mary Constance (nee Anderson) Broulik; and her father-in-law, Richard Kowal. Family and friends are invited to gather and honor Laura's life from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, Iowa. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Private graveside Catholic services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mechanicsville, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Laura Kowal Memorial Fund, in care of Illinois Bank & Trust, 971 Gear St., Galena, IL 61036. Please share your support and memories with Laura's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 18, 2020.
