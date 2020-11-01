1/1
Laura L. Becker
1958 - 2020
LAURA L. BECKER Cedar Rapids Laura L. Becker, 61, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a future time. Laura was born in Chariton, Iowa, on Nov. 18, 1958, to Patricia (Witt) and Larry Alexander. Upon their divorce, Laura moved to Cedar Rapids, where she lived and attended school. When she turned 16, she moved to Confidence, Iowa, where she attended Wayne Community High School and graduated in l977. Laura married Kurt Becker and they had their son, Keith A. Becker. On their subsequent divorce, Laura moved back to Cedar Rapids, where she raised Keith. In 1988, Laura graduated from Mt. Mercy College with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. Then in 2006, Laura became a licensed massage therapist and started her own business. Laura loved feeding the birds, cooking and reading. During Laura's life, she had many struggles, but she met them with courage and continued to work on being the very best person that she could be. She enjoyed making people laugh and was very generous. She is survived by son, Keith A. Becker (Carolyn); sister, Deborah (Ron) Mikell; close cousin, Sara (Tyler) and children, Emma and Colton; niece, Chantelle (John) Thomas and children Zachary, Mason and Mikal; stepmother, Ann Alexander; half-sister, Sue (Rich) Haack; half-brother, Craig (Karna) Alexander; two grandchildren, Kylie and Colton; seven additional nieces and nephews; and seven grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Patricia L. Wright (Witt) and Larry A. Alexander; and ex-husband, Wayne Randall. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Coe College, McCabe Hall, 1220 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Identify donation is to be applied to the Arthur E. Witt Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 1, 2020.
