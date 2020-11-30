1/1
Laura Rae Scott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAURA RAE SCOTT Cedar Rapids Laura R Scott, 70, died on Nov. 22, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family. She put up a long, courageous fight against breast cancer. Laura was from Elkader, Iowa, but had been a longtime Cedar Rapids resident. She obtained her bachelor's degree in education from Upper Iowa University. She was employed with the College Community School District as a school teacher for 13 years, before she retired in 2013. She was also an active member of First Assembly Church of God in Cedar Rapids, where she was a Sunday school teacher and actively involved with the youth programs. Laura loved spending time with her family whenever possible and couldn't wait to have her grandkids over so she could spoil them. We were truly blessed to have such a warm and loving person in our lives. She will be missed! Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Harril and Dorothy Larson; stepmother, Mabel Larson; her grandparents, Olavas and Betsy Larson; her sister, Beverly Fischer; her brother-in-law, Art Scherf; and her long-time companion, Roger Scott. Laura is survived by her children, Leslie (Eric) Mottinger, Kristi (Scott) Gilbert, Greg (Ashley) Scott and Doug (Chelsie) Scott; her nine grandchildren, Rachel Mottinger, Olivia and Lexie Gilbert, Logan, Miles and Brentley Scott and Teddy, and Wyatt and Merritt Scott; her sisters, Ione (Bob) Leete, Kathy Nagle and Carol Scherf; and her brothers, Leroy (Danice) Larson and Larry (Lanette) Larson. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family through Everloved, everloved.com/life-of/laura-scott/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved