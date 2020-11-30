LAURA RAE SCOTT Cedar Rapids Laura R Scott, 70, died on Nov. 22, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family. She put up a long, courageous fight against breast cancer. Laura was from Elkader, Iowa, but had been a longtime Cedar Rapids resident. She obtained her bachelor's degree in education from Upper Iowa University. She was employed with the College Community School District as a school teacher for 13 years, before she retired in 2013. She was also an active member of First Assembly Church of God in Cedar Rapids, where she was a Sunday school teacher and actively involved with the youth programs. Laura loved spending time with her family whenever possible and couldn't wait to have her grandkids over so she could spoil them. We were truly blessed to have such a warm and loving person in our lives. She will be missed! Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Harril and Dorothy Larson; stepmother, Mabel Larson; her grandparents, Olavas and Betsy Larson; her sister, Beverly Fischer; her brother-in-law, Art Scherf; and her long-time companion, Roger Scott. Laura is survived by her children, Leslie (Eric) Mottinger, Kristi (Scott) Gilbert, Greg (Ashley) Scott and Doug (Chelsie) Scott; her nine grandchildren, Rachel Mottinger, Olivia and Lexie Gilbert, Logan, Miles and Brentley Scott and Teddy, and Wyatt and Merritt Scott; her sisters, Ione (Bob) Leete, Kathy Nagle and Carol Scherf; and her brothers, Leroy (Danice) Larson and Larry (Lanette) Larson. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family through Everloved, everloved.com/life-of/laura-scott/
