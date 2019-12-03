|
LAURA CATHLEEN (HOGAN) SIMONIS Des Moines Laura Cathleen (Hogan) Simonis, beloved wife, daughter, sister and good friend, courageously ended her battle with cancer on Nov. 30, 2019, at the age of 41. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Urbandale with a rosary starting at 3:30 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the church. Burial will follow the service at Glendale Cemetery. Laura was born Jan. 7, 1978, to James F. and Rebecca (Willwerth) Hogan in Anamosa, Iowa. She graduated from Monticello High School in 1996. Laura received her bachelor's and master's degrees in social work from St. Ambrose University. For the past 15 years, she worked for Wells Fargo Bank. Laura enjoyed volunteering at St. Pius X Catholic Church with her husband, Alan, singing, cooking, crafting, sewing and traveling. She also enjoyed her game nights with her family and friends. Those left to cherish the memories in their hearts and minds include her husband of five years, Alan; parents, James F. and Rebecca Hogan; mother- and father-in-law, Roger and Mary Simonis; siblings, Dominic (Karen) Hogan, Elizabeth (Lee) Strang, Michaela (Matthew) Dietrich, Sister Maria Stefania Hogan and Ben (Hilary) Hogan; 10 nieces; nine nephews, with one on the way; along with numerous aunts, uncles and countless cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the . Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019