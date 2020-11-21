1/1
Laura Townsend-Edler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAURA TOWNSEND-EDLER Grundy Center Laura Townsend-Edler, 55, of Gladbrook, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center, Iowa. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown, Iowa. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the services. Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the family encourages the use of Anderson Funeral Homes livestream to view the service. The link will be able to be accessed off of the Anderson Funeral Homes Facebook page at the time of the service. Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com. Laura was born Aug. 14, 1965, to Henry and Mary Margaret (Finn) Townsend in Anamosa, Iowa. She graduated from Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School in 1983. She later on went to the University of Iowa for a few years when she decided to change majors. She attended Kirkwood Community College where she earned her BSN in Psychiatric Nursing. Laura was united in marriage to her best friend, Doug Edler, on June 4, 1994, in Atkins, Iowa. In 1994 they moved to upstate New York where she worked as a psychiatric nurse. Doug and Laura moved back to Iowa in 1997, where she specialized in Hospice and elder care. You could always catch Laura cheering on her kids at all their 4-H, FFA and sporting events. In recent years, she enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren. She always had unconditional love for her family and friends while her smile lit up the room. Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband, Doug Edler of Gladbrook; children, DaLeea (Chris) Gahring of Urbana, Iowa, Dustin (Gina) Edler of Vinton, Iowa, Dawn Edler of Vinton, Iowa, Andrew Townsend of Kansas City, Mo., Courtney Sweeney of Urbana, Iowa, Margaret "Meg" (Alex Schick) Edler of Ames, Iowa, and John Edler of Cedar Falls, Iowa; five grandchildren: Caiden Gahring, Bella Edler, Brianna Edler, Betty Edler and Paul Birker; one brother, Gary (Coleen) Townsend of Mechanicsville, Iowa; and sister, Karen (Jerry) Kiburz of Scotch Grove, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Linda Boots, Joe Townsend and Galen Townsend.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
405 W Main St
Marshalltown, IA 50158
641-753-5511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved