LAURAL JOAN BILSLAND Cedar Rapids Laural Joan Bilsland, 76, of Cedar Rapids, died on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in her home. Celebration of Life gathering will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. The family has asked everyone attending to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Laural was born May 13, 1944, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Fred and Gladys Clyde. She was united in marriage to John Bilsland in December 2004. She enjoyed the annual Fourth of July pig roast with family and friends. Laural is survived by her husband, John; her children, Steve (Stephanie) Fulton, Jodie Dutton, John (Geri) Mally and Jackie (Steve) Rupe; 15 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her siblings, Shirley Galloway and Ramona (Conrad) Klegseth; as well as her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Mally Sr.; three sons, George, Albert and Norman; and her sister, Florence. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
.