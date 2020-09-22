1/1
Laureen Sheronick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAUREEN A. SHERONICK Van Horne Laureen A. Sheronick, 68, of Van Horne, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family from complications of pancreatic cancer. A private graveside service will be offered at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Laureen was born Dec. 17, 1951, in Medford, Mass., the daughter of the late Edward and Marguerite Argy. She met the love of her life, Dr. James K. Sheronick, and they were married in Iowa City, Iowa. Laureen was an avid reader, especially mystery novels. She was a wonderful, caring and loving mother to her children. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Dr. James Sheronick of Van Horne; children, Nicholas Sheronick, Cedar Rapids, and Kate Sheronick, Iowa City; sister, Cathleen MacMullen of Hamden, Conn.; and her niece, Laura A. Share of Hamden. Laureen was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Edward W. Argy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Holt International, www.holtinternational.org. The family wishes to thank the staff and doctors at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and the staff at Iowa City Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved