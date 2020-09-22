Laureen Sheronick

LAUREEN A. SHERONICK Van Horne Laureen A. Sheronick, 68, of Van Horne, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family from complications of pancreatic cancer. A private graveside service will be offered at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Laureen was born Dec. 17, 1951, in Medford, Mass., the daughter of the late Edward and Marguerite Argy. She met the love of her life, Dr. James K. Sheronick, and they were married in Iowa City, Iowa. Laureen was an avid reader, especially mystery novels. She was a wonderful, caring and loving mother to her children. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Dr. James Sheronick of Van Horne; children, Nicholas Sheronick, Cedar Rapids, and Kate Sheronick, Iowa City; sister, Cathleen MacMullen of Hamden, Conn.; and her niece, Laura A. Share of Hamden. Laureen was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Edward W. Argy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Holt International, www.holtinternational.org
. The family wishes to thank the staff and doctors at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and the staff at Iowa City Hospice.