LAUREL FRANKS Cedar Rapids On Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, Laurel Franks passed away at the age of 90. Private graveside services will be held. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Services assisted the family with arrangements. Laurel was born July 7, 1929, the son of Lyle and Addie (Topping) Franks in South Fork Township, Iowa. After moving to Cedar Rapids as a young man, he enlisted in the U.S. Army to serve in the occupation forces in Japan. Orders sent him to Korea at the onset of the Korean conflict. Returning in 1952, he married Jean Parker on Dec. 23, 1952, in Marion, Iowa. They were married for 55 years. Laurel was a machinist at Iowa Manufacturing for 38 years. Laurel's greatest joys were traveling with Jean and summer days spent on their patio. Laurel was a proud American veteran and a loyal member of VFW Post 788 and the American Legion. Surviving are three children, Michael (Donna) Franks, Colleen (John) Burianek and Kathy Christensen. Laurel and Jean were blessed with grandchildren, Sara Shaffer, Jennifer Pedersen, Chris Rion, Tiffany Grafton and Jared Christensen; and 15 great-grandchildren. Laurel was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean; and son-in-law, Roger Christensen. Please share a memory of Laurel at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020