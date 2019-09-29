|
LAUREN EDWARD COSTIGAN Waucoma Lauren Edward Costigan, 92, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at his farm in rural Waucoma with family by his side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Lawler, with the Rev. Aaron celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler. Visitation continues an hour before the Mass at the church on Tuesday. Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences for Lauren's family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com Lauren "Shorty" Costigan, son of James and Ora (Corrigan) Costigan, was born Aug. 2, 1927, in rural Chickasaw County, Iowa, where he lived and farmed crops and livestock for more than 48 years. He attended Lawler High School and was a proud member of the Lawler men's basketball team, graduating in 1946. He served as a basketball official for many years following. Lauren's love and talent for athletics was something he proudly passed on to his children and grandchildren. Lauren married Joan Kuennen on Aug. 12, 1952, and from this union welcomed 11 children. After Joan's passing in 1967, Lauren married Genevieve "Gen" Kuennen on July 15, 1969, and added three daughters to the family. Lauren was a kind and humble man who worked hard throughout his life to provide for his family and support his community. Lauren served as a member of the Stapleton Township Board of Trustees and was a county elections official for many years. He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Lauren's happiest moments were attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting and musical events, rarely missing any. After retiring from farming, Lauren took up boating as a hobby, spending many sunny summer and fall Iowa days cruising on the beautiful Mississippi River in northeast Iowa with Gen and his family. Lauren was a proud Irishman and was honored to serve as a grand marshal of the 2015 Lawler Irish Fest with his wife Gen. His love for a good Dalmatian, music, piano and singing, a competitive game of euchre and his tireless work ethic will be remembered by all who knew him. Lauren is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Genevieve (Kuennen) Costigan; children, Patrick (JoAnn) Costigan of Lawler, Iowa, David (Brenda) Costigan of Quasqueton, Iowa, Janette (Daryl) Kriegel of Marengo, Iowa, Jenifer Mein of Waverly, Iowa, Sara (Dan) Klein of Quasqueton, Iowa, Shawn Costigan of Marengo, Iowa, Brian (Beth) Costigan of Center Point, Iowa, Karen Ward of Waucoma, Iowa, Daniel (Loreta) Costigan of El Dorado Hills, Calif., James (Lynne) Costigan of Flower Mound, Texas, Stephanie (David) Grant of Marion, Iowa, Suzanne (Jeff) Hilleman of Ely, Iowa, and Rebecca (Terry) Keiper of Walford, Iowa. In addition, Lauren is survived by 34 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Lauren was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ora Costigan; brother, Donald Costigan; wife, Joan Costigan; daughter, Linda Costigan; and grandson, Mark Costigan. During his lifetime, Lauren appreciated the love and support of his family and, most recently, the care he received from all his health care providers, in particular his wife, Genevieve; his daughter, Karen; and the St. Croix Hospice staff.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019