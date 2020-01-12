|
LAURENCE EUGENE KELLY Manchester, N.H. Laurence Eugene Kelly, 79, passed away peacefully at home in New Hampshire on Nov. 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Lundquist) Kelly, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. He was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Jan. 16, 1940. He was the son of the late Donald and Bertha Kelly. Without finishing high school, he joined the U.S. Marines at age 17. During his time in the service he became committed to furthering his education. Upon being discharged from service, he enrolled in the University of Iowa, and for that he always was grateful to his alma mater. After college he moved his young family to New England and entered Boston University Law School. He became a founding partner in a successful law firm in Manchester, N.H., with his law partners at Bossie, Kelly & Hodes until he retired in 2001. Laurence and Barbara were married in 1963 in Cedar Rapids on a clear, cold and blustery Groundhog Day. They raised their family on the "Farm" in Candia, N.H., where Larry, who loved farm country, enjoyed raising quarter horses and thoroughbreds, collecting antique cars and earning his pilot's license. A devoted Hawkeyes fan, he often was found cheering on his favorite sports teams, walking outdoors or taking his family on a ride for ice cream in one of his antique cars. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children, Sean Kelly and his wife, Daniela, Megan Barry and her husband, Kevin, and Adam Kelly; four grandsons, Joshua and Owen Barry and Elias and Hagen Kelly; and his brother, James Kelly. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Kelly. At the request of the family, there will be no services. A private family memorial will be held later. To view Laurence's online tribute or send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020