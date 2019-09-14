|
LAURETTA M. PETERSEN Van Horne Lauretta M. Petersen, 96, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall with the Rev. Steven Rempfer officiating. Interment will be held at the Garrison Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church in Newhall. A memorial fund has been established. Lauretta was born March 12, 1923, in Big Grove Township, Benton County, to Dale and Edna (Banse) Flickinger. She graduated from Garrison High School with the Class of 1941. She graduated from Paris School of Beauty in Cedar Rapids and worked as a beautician before her marriage. On Nov. 18, 1945, she was united in marriage to Harold Petersen at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vinton. Harold and Lauretta farmed in the Van Horne area for 50 years. Lauretta also worked at Hope's Bridal for several years and enjoyed ironing and sewing. They were founding members of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Garrison and were members of St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Van Horne. Following Harold's death in 1990, Lauretta moved to Newhall and joined St. John Lutheran Church. Lauretta was known for her cinnamon rolls and kolaches. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and following their activities. She is survived by her children, Gary (Deloris) Petersen of Newton, Judy McCarty of Cedar Rapids and Nancy (Scott) Franck of Atkins; eight grandchildren, Jay McCarty and friend Deanna, Jeff (Jennifer) McCarty, Jeremy (Erin) Petersen, Rhonda Petersen, Amanda (Chris) Busch, Jamie (Dana) Franck, Darci (Josh) Janss and Larry (Jess) Franck; 22 great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren and several step-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband Harold, she was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Petersen; son-in-law, John McCarty; granddaughter-in-law, Becky McCarty; and two brothers, Don Flickinger and Harold Flickinger. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019