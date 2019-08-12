|
|
LAURIE ELLEN (DALTON) SMITH Marion Laurie Ellen (Dalton) Smith, 48, of Marion, Iowa, passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 9, 2019. Laurie was born on Dec. 23, 1970, in Spring Valley, Ill., the daughter of Terry Dalton and Nancy (Dalton) Jones. Laurie was a 1989 graduate of Mendota High School. She went on to graduate from Illinois State University in 1993. Laurie was united in marriage to Brad Smith on Oct. 30, 1998. Laurie and Brad met at McLeodUSA, where she worked in training and sales management. She later transitioned into pharmaceutical sales and was employed by GlaxoSmithKline at the time of her passing. Laurie loved her customers and teammates and loved helping people. Laurie loved her family more than anything, especially her daughter Hannah. She was heavily involved in the Linn-Mar School District so she could spend as much time with Hannah as possible. She loved going to watch Hannah in dance, cheer and especially show choir. She was so proud that Hannah made 10th Street Edition her senior year. Laurie was selfless, always putting others first. Laurie loved animals and volunteered at the Cedar Valley Humane Society and PetSmart. Her cats and dog will miss her dearly. Laurie's friends were very special and were a highlight of her life. She enjoyed traveling, reading and cooking. Laurie is survived by her husband, Brad Smith of Marion; daughter, Hannah Smith of Marion; father, Terry Dalton of Mendota, Ill; mother, Nancy (Dalton) Jones of Peru, Ill.; brother, Matt Dalton (Sara) of Mendota, Ill., and children, Lauren, Madelyne, Gabriel and Miles; mother-in-law, Sharon Smith of Marion; brother-in-law, Steve Smith (Tisha) and children, Kassie, Bryce, and Madison of Pflugerville, Texas; aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, uncles and father-in-law. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society or Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control. Visitation will take place at Ashton Hill Farm, 803 Vernon Valley Dr., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019