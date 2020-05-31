LAURIE HANSEN Palo Laurie Hansen, 60, died peacefully at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy on May 29, 2020. Laurie was born in an Army hospital in Stuttgart, Germany, on Sept. 15, 1959, the daughter of Jerry and Maureen (Hallberg) Hansen. She spent most of her life in Palo, Iowa. She loved photography, quilting, dog-sitting and caring for the elderly. Laurie is survived by her daughter, Rachel Hall of Dubuque; four grandchildren, Noah, Katlyn, Timothy and Landon; mother, Maureen Hansen of Palo; siblings, Rick (Joy) Hansen of Palo, Barb (Brian) Stanerson of Conroy and Steve (Loretta) Hansen of Clinton; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry; grandparents, Orville and Shirley Hansen, Henry and Marie Hallberg; and nephew, Aricc Hansen. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Wood, Nicole and the staff at Hall-Perrine Cancer Center; Dr. Nathaly Francois of Mercy Medical Center; Dr. Goodheart of UIHC, and the staff at Hospice House of Mercy for their compassionate care.



