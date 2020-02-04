|
A. LAVELLE MCQUISTON Cedar Rapids A. LaVelle McQuiston, 92, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Christ Church Presbyterian, 2000 First Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids. Inurnment: Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. LaVelle was born in Eldon, Iowa, on Nov. 12, 1927, the daughter of William and Elvia (Brookshier) Myers. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids. LaVelle married William R. McQuiston on Oct. 31, 1947, at Olivet Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids. She worked as a secretary at St. Matthew's School, Metropolitan Supply, CRST and Carma Lou's House of Music. LaVelle was a member of the Bender Pool Seniors and always enjoyed the CRST luncheons. Survivors include her husband, Bill R. McQuiston; children, Greg M. (Jackie) McQuiston, Jeff R. (Connie) McQuiston and Barry R. (Denice) McQuiston; grandchildren, Trent, Leah, Allie, Jana, Hailey and Chelsea; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley Neuhaus. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Dorothy, Patricia and James. Memorials may be directed to Christ Church Presbyterian or Eastern Iowa Honor Flight. Please share a memory of LaVelle at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020