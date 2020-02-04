Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ Church Presbyterian
2000 First Ave. NW
Cedar Rapids, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LaVelle McQuiston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVelle McQuiston


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaVelle McQuiston Obituary
A. LAVELLE MCQUISTON Cedar Rapids A. LaVelle McQuiston, 92, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Christ Church Presbyterian, 2000 First Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids. Inurnment: Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. LaVelle was born in Eldon, Iowa, on Nov. 12, 1927, the daughter of William and Elvia (Brookshier) Myers. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids. LaVelle married William R. McQuiston on Oct. 31, 1947, at Olivet Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids. She worked as a secretary at St. Matthew's School, Metropolitan Supply, CRST and Carma Lou's House of Music. LaVelle was a member of the Bender Pool Seniors and always enjoyed the CRST luncheons. Survivors include her husband, Bill R. McQuiston; children, Greg M. (Jackie) McQuiston, Jeff R. (Connie) McQuiston and Barry R. (Denice) McQuiston; grandchildren, Trent, Leah, Allie, Jana, Hailey and Chelsea; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley Neuhaus. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Dorothy, Patricia and James. Memorials may be directed to Christ Church Presbyterian or Eastern Iowa Honor Flight. Please share a memory of LaVelle at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LaVelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -