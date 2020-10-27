1/1
LaVera Schenke
LAVERA EMMA SCHENKE Edgewood LaVera Emma Schenke, 98, of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home. LaVera is survived by her three children, Marilee Pityer of Manchester, Gene (Patti) Schenke of Colesburg and Bruce (Doris) Schenke of Colesburg; eight grandchildren, Johnathan (Larissa) Pityer, Tarilee (Jeffery) Deutmeyer, Daren (Jackie) Pityer, Emily (Shawn) Matt, Amy (Matt) Sitzmann, Andrew Schenke, Cory (Casey) Schenke and Jason (Jessica) Schenke; three stepgrandchildren, Brian (Nadine) Olmstead, Eric (Virginia) Olmstead and Nathan Olmstead; 15 great-grandchildren, Stephen and Kody Deutmeyer, Michael and Jared Pityer, Alexandra Pityer, Kinnick, Ella and Kayden Matt, Nora and Max Sitzmann, Rowan and Ryker Schenke, Brayden, Brody and Liam Schenke; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Chase and Declan Olmstead; two sisters, Jean Morarend and Gerry Williams; sisters-in-law, Shirley Williams and Hope Schenke; one brother-in-law, Joe Wiskus; and many nieces and nephews. Because of COVID-19, masks are required at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Private family memorial service: Friday, Oct. 30, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood with the Rev. Roger White officiating. Interment: Zion Cemetery, Colesburg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 27, 2020.
