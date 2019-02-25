|
|
LAVERN GREGOR LAMMERS Colesburg Lavern Gregor Lammers, 84, of Anamosa, Iowa, formerly of Colesburg, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at the Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa, Iowa. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Karen Lammers of Anamosa; his five children, Lanny Lammers of Oklahoma City, Okla., Linda (Ronald) Hammerberg of Cedar Rapids, Terri (Jeffrey) Lueken of Anamosa, Deborah (Daniel) Loeffelholz of Susanville, Calif., and Sandra (Jeffrey) Beck of Platteville, Wis.; 11 grandchildren, Melissa (Jason) Wright, Alicia Amling (Matt Mitchell), Angela (Donnie) Willson, Alex (Jake) Martin, Hailey Beck, Lucie (Anthony) Schmitz, Tony (Anna) Lueken, Tiffany (Brett) Cox, Codi (Sam) Cole, Bailey (Andy) Tiedt and Bennet (Amanda) Hammerberg; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; four siblings, Abbie Mormann of Colesburg, Vanita Knipper of Manchester, Irvin (Eloise) Lammers of Guttenberg and Carol (Lester) Simons of Colesburg; and many nieces and nephews. Lavern was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Alice Knipper, Mildred Helle and Gladys Lake; and one brother, Donald Lammers. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Colesburg with the Rev. John Haugen presiding. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Colesburg. Interment with military honors: St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery–rural Colesburg, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019