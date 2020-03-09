|
LAVERN H. FEUSS Clarence LaVern H. Feuss, 89, of Clarence, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Mechanicsville Specialty Care. There will be no services and burial will be at a later date in the Massillon Cemetery. LaVern was born May 7, 1930, in Baldwin, Iowa, to Fred and Nellie (Graves) Feuss. He married Maxine Ihns Hoffner on March 23, 1968. She died Sept. 20, 2007. LaVern enjoyed fishing, camping and woodworking. He is survived by his stepchildren, Neil (Carol) Hoffner Jr. of St. Louis, Va., Wendel of Bennett, Freida Bixler of Clarence, Gale Hoffner of Clarence and Paul (LuAnn) Hoffner of Clarence; 14 step-grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and brother, Fred Feuss Jr. LaVern was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brother, Allen. Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 9, 2020