Fawcetts Funeral Home
915 Washington St
Lamont, IA 50650
(319) 935-3327
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Strawberry Point, IA
Vigil
Monday, May 6, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Strawberry Point, IA
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Strawberry Point, IA
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Strawberry Point, IA
LaVern Koch Obituary
LAVERN KOCH Lamont LaVern Koch, 86, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Strawberry Point Lutheran Home. Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Strawberry Point. A Scripture service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, May 6, at the church. Burial: St. Albert's Cemetery, Lamont. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 6, and after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Survivors include his wife, Mary of Lamont; his six children, Elaine (Ken) Westin of Fredericksburg, Doris (Alan) Flexsenhar of West Des Moines, Karen Meyers of Strawberry Point, Ann (Jerry) Flexsenhar of Winthrop, Larry (Chelley) Koch of Aurora and Steve (Becky) Koch of Oelwein. Condolences: www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 6, 2019
