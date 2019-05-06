|
|
LAVERN KOCH Lamont LaVern Koch, 86, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Strawberry Point Lutheran Home. Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Strawberry Point. A Scripture service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, May 6, at the church. Burial: St. Albert's Cemetery, Lamont. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 6, and after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Survivors include his wife, Mary of Lamont; his six children, Elaine (Ken) Westin of Fredericksburg, Doris (Alan) Flexsenhar of West Des Moines, Karen Meyers of Strawberry Point, Ann (Jerry) Flexsenhar of Winthrop, Larry (Chelley) Koch of Aurora and Steve (Becky) Koch of Oelwein. Condolences: www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 6, 2019