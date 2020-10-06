1/
LaVern Schafer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LaVern's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAVERN SCHAFER Anamosa LaVern Schafer died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Monticello, Iowa. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello. Friends may call after 10 a.m. at Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www. goettschonline.com. Surviving is his sister, Tampa Forbert. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth, in 2016; a brother, Dale; and a sister, Diane Sparks. LaVern Schafer was born at Anamosa, Iowa. He was the son of Ernest and Josephine Bruce, Schafer. He graduated from the Monticello community schools. LaVern then enlisted in the United States Navy. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, LaVern returned to Anamosa, where he went to work for the Iowa Department of Transportation. He retired from the DOT in 2000. LaVern married Ruth Leytem on Aug. 24, 1965, at the Little Brown Church, Nashua.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved