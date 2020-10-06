LAVERN SCHAFER Anamosa LaVern Schafer died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Monticello, Iowa. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello. Friends may call after 10 a.m. at Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www. goettschonline.com
. Surviving is his sister, Tampa Forbert. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth, in 2016; a brother, Dale; and a sister, Diane Sparks. LaVern Schafer was born at Anamosa, Iowa. He was the son of Ernest and Josephine Bruce, Schafer. He graduated from the Monticello community schools. LaVern then enlisted in the United States Navy. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, LaVern returned to Anamosa, where he went to work for the Iowa Department of Transportation. He retired from the DOT in 2000. LaVern married Ruth Leytem on Aug. 24, 1965, at the Little Brown Church, Nashua.