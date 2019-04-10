LAVERN J. "FLUTE" WEBER Cascade LaVern J. "Flute" Weber, 83, of Cascade, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade surrounded by his family. Friends and relatives of Flute may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Cascade, where a wake service will be held at 2 p.m. and a KC rosary at 7:30 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. Friday at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade. Services for Flute will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, at the church with the Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade. He was born May 16, 1935, in Cascade, Iowa, the son of Vernon P. and Lillian M. (Schlemme) Weber. He received his education in the former St. Martin's School in Cascade. On Nov. 23, 1961, he was united in marriage to Jean M. Klostermann at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Cascade. He owned and operated Weber Construction (earth moving) in Cascade until his retirement. He enjoyed playing cards with friends, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade and the Cascade Knights of Columbus Council No. 930. He is survived by his wife, Jean Weber of Cascade; children, Steve (Kathy) Weber of Cascade, Mike (Donna) Weber of Bernard, Pat Weber (special friend Charity Rausch) of Cascade, Sara (Troy) Donath of Dubuque, Sandra Weber (fiance Tim Mentzer) of Cedar Rapids and Mark (Karen) Weber of Cascade; his grandchildren, Jared Weber, Nick, Emily and Anthony Weber, Nolan, Macie, Maddie and Sydney Weber, Morgan, Natalie and Lillian Donath and Ben, Jillian and Ted Weber; and his siblings, Jayne Landes of Kansas City, Mo., Ronnie "Doc" (Karen) Weber of Cascade, Arlene (Nick) Durian of Oskaloosa and Dennis (Karla) Weber of Dubuque; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Darlene Klostermann, Lois (Dave) Gavin, Leo (Carol) Klostermann, Jan Beaman, Larry (Linda) Klostermann and Gary Klostermann; his stepmother-in-law, Alice Klostermann; and sisters-in-law, Geraldine Gorman and Geralyn Puccio. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Weber; a brother, Larry Weber; brothers-in-law, Jerry Landes, Carl Klostermann and Merlyn Beaman; and a sister-in-law, Mary Manders. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary