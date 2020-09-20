1/1
LaVerna Lois Feuerhelm
LAVERNA LOIS FEUERHELM Marion LaVerna Lois Feuerhelm, 88, of Marion, Iowa, peacefully passed on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. A private family service will be held. Burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family. LaVerna was born on July 10, 1932, in Clermont, Iowa, the daughter of Oberlin and Evelyn (Nims) Hegland. She was united in marriage to Carl Feuerhelm on Jan. 27, 1968, in Preston, Minn. LaVerna was a past member of Faith Lutheran Church. She dedicated her life to raising her children. Survivors include her five children, Judy (Craig) Jarvis, Rodger (Darlene) Zeien, Tommy Zeien, Madelyn (Randy) Coleman and Barbara Van Alst; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Dale (Eleanor) Hegland; and sister-in-law, Lorraine Hinderks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; brothers, Dwaine and Dennis Hegland; grandson, Michael Wolf; great-grandson, Noah Zerbee; son-in-law, Ron Jarvis; nephew, Michael Hegland; and sister-in-law, Lila Hegland. Please share a memory of LaVerna at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 20, 2020.
