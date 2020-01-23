|
LAVERNE C. JAHLAS Victor LaVerne C. Jahlas, 89, of Victor, died on Jan. 20, 2020, at Highland Ridge in Williamsburg. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. James Lutheran Church in Victor. Burial will be in Victor Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor with the Jahlas family present from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be designated to the LaVerne Jahlas Memorial Fund. For additional information, please go to the Smith Funeral Home website: smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020