Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
808 Fourth Street
Victor, IA 52347
319-647-3511
Resources
More Obituaries for Laverne Jahlas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laverne C. Jahlas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laverne C. Jahlas Obituary
LAVERNE C. JAHLAS Victor LaVerne C. Jahlas, 89, of Victor, died on Jan. 20, 2020, at Highland Ridge in Williamsburg. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. James Lutheran Church in Victor. Burial will be in Victor Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor with the Jahlas family present from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be designated to the LaVerne Jahlas Memorial Fund. For additional information, please go to the Smith Funeral Home website: smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laverne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -