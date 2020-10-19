1/1
Laverne Fay Grey
1925 - 2020
LAVERNE FAY GREY Cedar Rapids Laverne Fay Grey, 95, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. As mandated by proclamation, masks must be worn and social distancing practiced. Laverne Fay Ward was born on Aug. 21, 1925, the daughter of William and Pearl (Wright) Ward. She was married to Chester C. Grey in 1968 in Cedar Rapids. She worked for Rockwell Collins from 1959 to 1981 as a radio assembler and worked on all Apollo and Gemini Missions. She was flown to California to meet the crew of the Apollo 11 Mission. She loved Dalmatians, playing softball, fishing, hunting treasures with her metal detector and playing musical instruments. Her generous spirit and faith in God will be missed. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
