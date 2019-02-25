Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for LaVerne Van Dee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVerne L. Van Dee

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LaVerne L. Van Dee Obituary
LAVERNE L. VAN DEE Cedar Rapids LaVerne L. Van Dee, 83, of Cedar Rapids, died Feb. 21, 2019, following a long illness. Vern was born May 26, 1935, the son of Lester and Mildred Van Dee. He met and married the love of his life, Helene E. Schmidt, while serving his country in Germany. They married in 1962. Vern and Helene had two daughters, Connie Dolan (Kevin) and Nicky Bruns (Chris). Vern worked for the City of Cedar Rapids Riverfront Commission for 33 years, retiring in 1995. He enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing and gambling. He was a devoted fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Hawkeyes and the Green Bay Packers. Vern is survived by his wife; daughters; grandchildren, Kaley Konecny (Nick) and Clari Bruns; and great-grandchildren, Maddox and Hendrix Konecny. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Pauline Carlson and Phyllis Wilson; and his grandson, Casey Dolan. A Celebration of Life will be held at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. A visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. prior to service. Please leave a message for the family on our webpage www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Mercy for the loving care given to Vern.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now