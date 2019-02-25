LAVERNE L. VAN DEE Cedar Rapids LaVerne L. Van Dee, 83, of Cedar Rapids, died Feb. 21, 2019, following a long illness. Vern was born May 26, 1935, the son of Lester and Mildred Van Dee. He met and married the love of his life, Helene E. Schmidt, while serving his country in Germany. They married in 1962. Vern and Helene had two daughters, Connie Dolan (Kevin) and Nicky Bruns (Chris). Vern worked for the City of Cedar Rapids Riverfront Commission for 33 years, retiring in 1995. He enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing and gambling. He was a devoted fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Hawkeyes and the Green Bay Packers. Vern is survived by his wife; daughters; grandchildren, Kaley Konecny (Nick) and Clari Bruns; and great-grandchildren, Maddox and Hendrix Konecny. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Pauline Carlson and Phyllis Wilson; and his grandson, Casey Dolan. A Celebration of Life will be held at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. A visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. prior to service. Please leave a message for the family on our webpage www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Mercy for the loving care given to Vern. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary