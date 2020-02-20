|
LAVERNE RAY CHRISTIANSEN Alburnett LaVerne Ray Christiansen, 76, of Alburnett, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born on July 17, 1943, in Manchester, Iowa. Burial will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Prairie Hill Cemetery outside of Monticello, Iowa. Cemetery is located by the Saints Peter and Paul Luthern Church. Family and friends are welcome to attend if possible, for a brief burial. A casual-dress Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, with a small service at Saints Peter and Paul Lutheran Church, located at 21069 Prairie Hill Dr., Monticello, Iowa. LaVerne attended and later graduated from Coggon Community High School in 1963. He was united in marriage to Darlene (Gray) Christiansen in 1973, in Center Point, Iowa, and later divorced in 1989. After 30 years of a career with Quaker Oats in Cedar Rapids, LaVerne entered the retirement life at the early age of 55. As a retiree, LaVerne enjoyed continuing his love of being a hobby farmer. LaVerne also loved collecting toy tractors, playing cards with friends and attending a good sale auction. LaVerne will be remembered as a funny, witty guy who always enjoyed a good dance or two. He was a man always willing to lend a hand to someone in need and will be missed dearly. He is survived by his four children, Jamie Christiansen of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Brian and Kary (Luiken) Christiansen of Nevada, Iowa, Travis Christiansen of Center Point, Iowa, and Brenda Christiansen of Center Point, Iowa; nine grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth Kray of Anamosa, Iowa, and Edna Behnke of Prairieburg, Iowa; several nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Diane Davidson. LaVerne was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lorna; brother, Marvin; and sister, Velda. Memorials may be made to immediate family.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020