Smith Funeral Home
808 Fourth Street
Victor, IA 52347
319-647-3511
Laverne Weisskopf Obituary
LAVERNE WEISSKOPF Victor Laverne Weisskopf, 85, of Victor, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at his home with his family by his side and under the care of Grinnell Regional Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at the Victor United Methodist Church. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor and his family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Memorials may be designated to Camp Courageous or to Grinnell Regional Hospice, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 485, Victor, IA 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019
