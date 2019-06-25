LAVON M. (THIESSEN) NOVAK Belle Plaine LaVon M. (Thiessen) Novak, 92, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone. Interment will be held at Keystone Cemetery. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established. LaVon was born Dec. 12, 1926, in rural Elberon to William and Mary (Junge) Thiessen. She graduated from Elberon High School with the Class of 1946. LaVon was united in marriage to Paul Novak on May 7, 1946, in Chelsea. She worked at Amana Refrigeration for 26 years. LaVon was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Belle Plaine, where she enjoyed volunteering to count the offering following Masses. She was a lifetime member of the Elberon American Legion Auxiliary. LaVon had a passion for sewing, dancing and playing cards. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Braasch of Elberon; her grandchildren, Mark (Stacy) Fisher of Elberon, Jim (Kimberly) Fisher of Monroe, Shelley Carolan of Riverside, Todd Kienast of Cedar Rapids and Jennifer (Kyle) Jenn of North Liberty; her great-grandchildren, Brandon Fisher, Ashley (Kaleb) Hadenfeldt, Lindsey and Brianna Fisher, Brylee and Brogan Carolan, Marissa Kienast, Gabe Jenn, Peyton Stadler, Alexa Stadler and Ava Jenn; her great-great-grandson, Jacen Fisher; two sisters, Ina Mae Callahan of Dysart and Ruth Suchy of Belle Plaine; and her sister-in-law, Marlene Thiessen of Chelsea. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; daughter, Faye Ann Fisher; great-grandson, Cody Fisher; her brothers, Willard, Dwayne and Marvin Thiessen; and her twin brother, LaVoy "Bud" Thiessen. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary