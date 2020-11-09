LAVONNE BERNICE (MRSTIK) ISARD Cedar Rapids Lavonne Bernice (Mrstik) Isard passed on peacefully at rest surrounded by her family on Thursday morning, Nov. 5, 2020. Lavonne is survived by the love of her life, her beloved husband, John Richard "Dick" Isard, to whom she married on May 14, 1960, and enjoyed 60 wonderful years together. They had three children, Vicki Mnayer, Jody (Bill) Kearney and Rick Isard; three grandchildren, McKynsie Isard, Omar Mnayer and Joey Mnayer; and the family's faithful companion, Rocky. Lavonne has now been reunited with her parents, Vernon Franklin Mrstik and Hazel Bernice (Harris) Mrstik, who preceded her in death. Lavonne was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Aug. 23, 1935. Lavonne also is survived by her sisters-in-law, Trisha (Eddie) Konicek and Susan Kiesey; niece, Shelly (Ron) Konicek; nephew, Zach (Nicole) Kiesey; and many cousins. Lavonne graduated from Franklin High School and attended Iowa State University. She worked for the Gazette Publishing Co. for five years. Lavonne retired after 40 years in the banking industry, starting at Peoples Bank and Trust Co. in the audit department, where she spent the majority of her career. She transferred into the trust department when they were bought by Norwest Bank. Lavonne lived 1,000 years in her 85 calendar years as she embraced life with exuberance and resisted retirement! Lavonne carefully tended to her gardens to raise gorgeously colorful and fragrant flowers. Her favorite flower was the Mauve Hibiscus. She proudly shared that she had 26 flower gardens that required her attention to anyone who asked what she had been up to that day. A good puzzle never stumped Lavonne. She enjoyed spending time with Dick watching "Dancing with the Stars" and "NCIS." Birthdays and holidays always were hosted by Dick and Lavonne so they could be surrounded by loved ones. If you could not find Lavonne in the backyard, she was in the kitchen. Dick and Lavonne celebrated life together traveling all over the country. Lavonne loved the mountains. Dick and Lavonne made many memories with close friends and neighbors. Lavonne's family wishes to thank the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy and the Hall Perrine Cancer Center for their compassion and kindness. Lavonne will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A visitation celebrating Lavonne's life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Cedar Memorial Funeral Home, 4200 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Online condolences may be expressed through: www.cedarmemorial.com/obituary/2020/Nov/Lavonne-B-Isard/
