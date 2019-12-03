|
LAWRENCE JOHN BRODERSEN Solon Lawrence John Brodersen, 76, of Solon, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the Solon Retirement Village from a lengthy battle with dementia. Celebration of Life gathering will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at The Avacentre at Brosh Chapel in Solon, located at 100 S. Cedar St., where there will be a time of reflection starting at 7 p.m. Lawrence was born Nov. 4, 1943, in Wyoming, the son of Lorenz and Margaret (Bodecker) Brodersen. He graduated from Midland High School. John was united in marriage to Connie Jean Wilslef on May 24, 1964, in Wyoming. He worked at Allis-Chalmers and then Harnischfeger in Cedar Rapids for more than 25 years. After Harnischfeger closed, he became part of the Heartland Express family until he retired in 2017. He enjoyed playing cards, hunting, fishing, golfing, and especially spending time with his family. He was a good friend to many and a supportive, proud dad and grandpa. He devoted himself to Connie and, after she passed away, remained true to her and asked about her nearly daily. John is survived by his children, Heidi Brodersen and Heather (Manny Pierson) Brodersen, both of Humble, Texas, Heath Brodersen of Clifton Park, N.Y., and Pete (Dani) Brodersen of Swisher; seven grandchildren, Sara and R.J. Ruiz, Theresa Pierson, Edward Brodersen, Johnathan, Alec and Isaac Brodersen; his brother, Lorenz (Sue) Brodersen Jr. of Wyoming; his sisters-in-law, Helma Schultz of Bondurant, Ruthie (Ed) Hoover of Detroit, Mich., and Rhonda (Kenny) Walters of Marion; his brother-in-law, Melvin "Buster" (Donna) Wilslef of Wyoming; as well as his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Connie, who died in August 2006; and his siblings, Annie Barnes, Denny Harms and Alvin "Bud" Harms. Memorials may be directed to the in his name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019