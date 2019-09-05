|
LAWRENCE "LARRY" D. COFFMAN Williamsburg Lawrence "Larry" D. Coffman passed away on Sept. 2, 2019. Larry was born Dec. 19, 1931, to Donald and Mildred Coffman in North English, Iowa. He graduated from North English High School in 1949. In 1951, he married Bert Claypool. They resided in Williamsburg and raised three sons. Together, they owned and operated several businesses in Williamsburg for more than 50 years. Larry was a volunteer fireman and actively involved in many civic organizations. He loved racing go-carts, snowmobiles and anything involving cars. His best days were spent on Lake Placid in Hayward, Wis., with Bert, entertaining family and friends where they owned their home on the lake for more than 35 years. He and Bert both were avid Packer fans. He loved researching recipes and was a fantastic cook. Any time spent at their table was the best of times. His memory will be cherished as a loving dad, grandpa, great mentor and a true gentleman. Left to honor his memory and lucky to have loved him and be loved by him are his three sons, Mike (Val) of Belle Plaine, Dave (Dawn) of Williamsburg and Tom (Dawn) of Whitewater, Wis., sister, Linda Markowski of Fort Myers, Fla., seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; brother-in-law, Jim Markowski; and grandsons, Andy and Ben Coffman. A graveside service for Bert and Larry is planned for 11 a.m. Sept. 14, 2019, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Williamsburg. Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg is in charge of arrangements. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019