LAWRENCE "LARRY" E. SCHMIDT Norway Lawrence "Larry" E. Schmidt, 88, of Norway, Iowa, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at Colonial Manor of Amana. Services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Norway with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in St. Michael's Cemetery with military honors. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Lawrence was born April 5, 1931, to Arthur and Mary (Davin) Schmidt of Norway. He graduated from Norway High School. Following school, Larry enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, serving on the USS Manchester. Upon his return home, Larry worked for Iowa Manufacturing then went to work for the Laborers' International Union of North America Local 43, in which he was a member for 49 years. Larry enjoyed driving fast in a Cadillac, going to the casino, playing the lottery pull tabs and dancing in his youth, where he received the nickname "Slip" for his slick dancing moves. Larry was a devoted Catholic, always staying strong in his faith. He is survived by his siblings, Don Schmidt of Marion, Iowa, Judy (Don) McCloud of Colorado; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Tommy Schmidt, Robert Schmidt, Betty Hall, Francis Schmidt, Kathryn Hawker, Theresa Carnahan and Rita Stephens. Brosh Funeral Service of Norway is assisting the family. Published in The Gazette on July 1, 2019