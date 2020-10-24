LAWRENCE F. "LARRY" OEHLER JR. Iowa City Lawrence F. "Larry" Oehler Jr., 84, of the Iowa City-Coralville area, died suddenly at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Private family services will be held, with public services to be announced for sometime next year. To share a thought, memory or condolence with Larry's family, please visit the funeral home website www.gayandciha.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Larry's memory to the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center. Larry was born Nov. 7, 1935, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Lawrence F. Oehler Sr. and Dallas I. (DeFrance) Oehler. His family moved to Iowa City, where Larry attended Iowa City schools, graduating with the Class of 1954 from City High School. He then went on to the University of Iowa, where he graduated in 1957. During high school in 1953 he entered the National Guard, where he served more than 10 years. While in the Guard as a first sergeant, one of the highlights of his career was being part of the security detail for the visiting Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev's visit to Iowa in 1959. On Feb. 1, 1958, Larry married Joan K. Collins at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fort Dodge. The couple and their family lived in Fort Dodge for six years before moving to Coralville, where they resided for more than 42 years, then the past number of years have lived in Iowa City. Larry and Joan had belonged to St. Thomas More Catholic Church; they now are members of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Iowa City. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan and Chicago Cubs fan. He loved his beagles over the years, but most of all, his family and faith were the most important part of his life. His family includes his wife, Joan; their children, Kathleen Koering (Jeff), Julie McCreedy (Mike), Rick Oehler (Tracey), Elizabeth Boal (Dave), Mary Freeman (Mike) and Kevin Oehler (Tracy); grandsons, Bryan Boal, Dan Boal (Britany), Eric McCreedy (Stacey), Tyler McCreedy, Drew Koering, Jacob Freeman, Alex Freeman, Wyatt Oehler, Camren Oehler and Ella Oehler; granddaughters, Kelly Franck (Gary), Abby Freeman, Stacey Fritz (Mike), Becca Freeman (Victor Carrillo); great-grandchildren, Savanna Wright, Bennett McCreedy, Brody Fritz, Jersey Fritz, Kuper Fritz, EJ Carrillo and Sophea Carrillo; Larry's sister, Roxie Alwine (Ken); and his faithful companion, his beagle, Barney. He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Madelyn Freeman.